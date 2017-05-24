Now, latest films, TV shows on long-d...

Now, latest films, TV shows on long-distance trains

15 hrs ago

Not just train in a movie, now movie on a train too: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in a still from Jab We Met Railways will soon offer an array of popular films, TV serials and sitcoms in premier trains for passengers to watch on their laptops and mobile phones. However, the entertainment package will come at a price as the public transporter aims to monetise the service as part of its stepped up efforts to garner more non-tariff revenue, reported PTI.

