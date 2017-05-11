Michael Mann's 'Blackhat' is a warning against allowing terror to distract from other threats

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Fans of director Michael Mann - the well-regarded auteur best known for his work in crime dramas such as "Heat," "Manhunter," and "Miami Vice" - found themselves in a bit of a tizzy this week when it was revealed with little fanfare that the cable network FX was going to air the director's cut of his most recent film, "Blackhat," for the first time. Mann is known for tinkering with his films following their theatrical releases.

