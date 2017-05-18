Lower East Side's Landmark Sunshine C...

Lower East Side's Landmark Sunshine Cinema to close 0:0

Read more: New York Post

The Lower East Side's hip movie house, the Landmark Sunshine Cinema, will close when its lease expires in January 2018, The Post has learned. The 30,000-square-foot building at 139 E. Houston St. has been sold for $31.5 million to developers East End Capital and K Property Group, which will convert it to a mixed-use development with retail and upstairs office space.

Chicago, IL

