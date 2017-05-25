LGBTQ film festival Kashish 2017 starts rolling in Mumbai

Kashish 2017, Mumbai's Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer film festival, has started rolling in the city, unspooling 147 films to be shown at Liberty Theatre and Alliance Franaise in South Mumbai over five days. On the opening night on Wednesday, attendees filed into Liberty, a couple of men in kanjeevarams, and a couple of women in suits, straddling that grey area of gender fluid apparel with lan.

