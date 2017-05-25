LGBTQ film festival Kashish 2017 starts rolling in Mumbai
Kashish 2017, Mumbai's Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer film festival, has started rolling in the city, unspooling 147 films to be shown at Liberty Theatre and Alliance Franaise in South Mumbai over five days. On the opening night on Wednesday, attendees filed into Liberty, a couple of men in kanjeevarams, and a couple of women in suits, straddling that grey area of gender fluid apparel with lan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC