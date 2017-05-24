Leslie Cheung and Tony Leung in the gay romance Happy Together, which won at Cannes in May 1997.
In pictures: Happy Together - the Tony Leung-Leslie Cheung romance that put Wong Kar-wai on the world map - turns 20 In pictures: Happy Together - the Tony Leung-Leslie Cheung romance that put Wong Kar-wai on the world map - turns 20 Hong Kong filmmaker's 1997 win at Cannes for gay romance was followed by a string of awards, including a best actor prize for Tony Leung and, three years later, another at Cannes for In the Mood for Love By the time Wong Kar-wai's soulful gay romance Happy Together premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 1997, the Shanghai-born, Hong Kong-based writer-director was already a prominent figure in Chinese-language art-house cinema on the back of instant classics such as Days of Being Wild , Chungking Express and Ashes of Time .
