Koche Presents Short Film With Milita...

Koche Presents Short Film With Militant Undertones

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Women's Wear Daily

"Dream Baby Dream," a short film directed by Helena Klotz, features an eclectic cast wearing items from the French label's spring 2017 collection. The French designer, whose Koch label blends streetwear influences and references to contemporary art, on Thursday evening held a screening of "Dream Baby Dream," a short film directed by Helena Klotz featuring items from her spring 2017 collection .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,807,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC