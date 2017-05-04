Koche Presents Short Film With Militant Undertones
"Dream Baby Dream," a short film directed by Helena Klotz, features an eclectic cast wearing items from the French label's spring 2017 collection. The French designer, whose Koch label blends streetwear influences and references to contemporary art, on Thursday evening held a screening of "Dream Baby Dream," a short film directed by Helena Klotz featuring items from her spring 2017 collection .
