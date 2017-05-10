Katrina Kaif and Prabhas to work toge...

Katrina Kaif and Prabhas to work together?

18 hrs ago Read more: Filmfare

Katrina Kaif seems to be at the top of the game right now in the business. Her lined up films are Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan's next, to be directed by Aanand L Rai and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan.

