Israel's filmmakers are country's ambassadors
It's film festival season at Sam Spiegel Film & Television School, and long-time founder and director Renen Schorr is feeling pretty satisfied. There are multiple student films screenings coming up at festivals in Tbilisi, Cannes, Germany, Tel Aviv and Kiev; prizes were won by Spiegel students at this year's Tribeca and Barcelona film festivals, and the school recently completed its first partnership with the prestigious SONY Classic in New York, introducing Israeli filmmakers to the New York film scene.
