Ishaan Khatter's debut film Beyond The Clouds' second...
International auteur Majid Majidi has been making waves with his film Beyond The Clouds ever since it was conceptualised. Now we hear that the producers of the film - Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films are all set to unveil the second poster of the international project at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
