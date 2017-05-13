Is Sarkar 3 really the death knell for Ram Gopal Varma as a maverick auteur?

India: Shiva , the Hindi remake of Ram Gopal Varma's first film Siva , became an instant hit, because there was a director who understood the angst of the youth and knew how to encash that on celluloid. His lead Nagarjuna wasn't shy of using crime as a means to clean politics, something that resonated well in the times when muscle men were trying their best to enter politics and hold power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.