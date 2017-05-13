Is Sarkar 3 really the death knell for Ram Gopal Varma as a maverick auteur?
India: Shiva , the Hindi remake of Ram Gopal Varma's first film Siva , became an instant hit, because there was a director who understood the angst of the youth and knew how to encash that on celluloid. His lead Nagarjuna wasn't shy of using crime as a means to clean politics, something that resonated well in the times when muscle men were trying their best to enter politics and hold power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC