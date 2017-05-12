Industry lost a great actress: Celebs...

Industry lost a great actress: Celebs mourn Reema Lagoo's death

14 hrs ago

Mumbai: A string of Bollywood faces like Boman Irani, Kunal Kohli and Madhur Bhandarkar have paid tributes to veteran film, stage and television actress Reema Lagoo, who died here early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old artiste breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital , in Andheri west, where she was rushed shortly after midnight.

Chicago, IL

