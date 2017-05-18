India's indie cinema scene stretches into taboo territorya
The Hindi-language film Lipstick Under My Burkha is screening as part of the International Film Festival of South Asia. Stories of sexuality and politics topline Toronto's International Film Festival of South Asia, the largest event of its kind in North America Earlier this year, India's Central Board of Film Certification refused to issue a certification for the Hindi-language movie Lipstick Under My Burkha , stating that the story was "lady-oriented, their fantasy above life," and that the film contained "sexual scenes, abusive words [and] audio pornography."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC