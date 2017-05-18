India's indie cinema scene stretches into taboo territorya

The Hindi-language film Lipstick Under My Burkha is screening as part of the International Film Festival of South Asia. Stories of sexuality and politics topline Toronto's International Film Festival of South Asia, the largest event of its kind in North America Earlier this year, India's Central Board of Film Certification refused to issue a certification for the Hindi-language movie Lipstick Under My Burkha , stating that the story was "lady-oriented, their fantasy above life," and that the film contained "sexual scenes, abusive words [and] audio pornography."

