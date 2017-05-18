India's indie cinema scene stretches ...

India's indie cinema scene stretches into taboo territorya

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

The Hindi-language film Lipstick Under My Burkha is screening as part of the International Film Festival of South Asia. Stories of sexuality and politics topline Toronto's International Film Festival of South Asia, the largest event of its kind in North America Earlier this year, India's Central Board of Film Certification refused to issue a certification for the Hindi-language movie Lipstick Under My Burkha , stating that the story was "lady-oriented, their fantasy above life," and that the film contained "sexual scenes, abusive words [and] audio pornography."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC