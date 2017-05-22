Indian Filmmakers Call for Overhaul of "Outdated" Censorship System
After a series of public embarrassments, consensus has emerged that India's film review board, which is based on legislation from the 1950s, needs to change. From James Bond to Bollywood to indie cinema, a growing number of films has been battling India's censorship board lately, sparking a series of social media frenzies.
