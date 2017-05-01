Imtiaz Ali teams up with brother Arif for a short film titled 'Paani Panchayat'

He's is one of the most respected directors in Bollywood, and Imtiaz Ali's younger brother, Arif Ali who made his directorial debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil is going to direct an Indo-Japanese co-production, Love In Tokyo, which will be produced by Imtiaz. HT Cafe has reported that Imtiaz and Arif have teamed up for a short film, which will address the problem of water scarcity in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.