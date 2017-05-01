Imtiaz Ali teams up with brother Arif for a short film titled 'Paani Panchayat'
He's is one of the most respected directors in Bollywood, and Imtiaz Ali's younger brother, Arif Ali who made his directorial debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil is going to direct an Indo-Japanese co-production, Love In Tokyo, which will be produced by Imtiaz. HT Cafe has reported that Imtiaz and Arif have teamed up for a short film, which will address the problem of water scarcity in India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC