Imtiaz Ali teams up with brother Arif...

Imtiaz Ali teams up with brother Arif for a short film titled 'Paani Panchayat'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

He's is one of the most respected directors in Bollywood, and Imtiaz Ali's younger brother, Arif Ali who made his directorial debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil is going to direct an Indo-Japanese co-production, Love In Tokyo, which will be produced by Imtiaz. HT Cafe has reported that Imtiaz and Arif have teamed up for a short film, which will address the problem of water scarcity in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,738,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC