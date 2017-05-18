How his love for cinema helped Prateik overcome 'dark times'
Kolkata: It was only last year when Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar first confessed of having an alcohol and drug problem and actor says it was a "dark phase" of his life, which he has finally overcome, thanks to his never give up attitude on his acting dreams. Prateik was raised by his maternal grandparents when his mother and actress Smita Patil died a month after his birth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC