How his love for cinema helped Prateik overcome 'dark times'

Kolkata: It was only last year when Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar first confessed of having an alcohol and drug problem and actor says it was a "dark phase" of his life, which he has finally overcome, thanks to his never give up attitude on his acting dreams. Prateik was raised by his maternal grandparents when his mother and actress Smita Patil died a month after his birth.

