How a Bollywood film won over China and opened debate on feminism

A biographical film about an Indian man who allowed his daughters to defy gender norms, training them to become world-class wrestlers, has become China's top-grossing non-Hollywood foreign film of all time. Bollywood movie Dangal or Let's Wrestle, Dad in China, has raked in more than 643 million yuan on the mainland since it was released on May 5. The film beat out the Japanese anime hit Your Name , which has earned nearly 566 million yuan since its release on December 2 last year, according to box-office monitoring site Maoyan.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.