How a Baywatcha cast turned sexy series into raunchy R-rated romp on the beach
Kelly Rohrbach as CJ Parker, Alexandra Daddario as Summer, Ilfenesh Hadera as Stephanie Holden, Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon, Zac Efron as Matt Brody and Jon Bass as Ronnie in the film, BAYWATCH by Paramount Pictures, Montecito Picture Company, FlynnPicture Co., and Fremantle Productions.
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
