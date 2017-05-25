Historic Landmark Collection Celebrating 100 Years of African-American Cinema Goes On Sale

The archive is comprised of 35,000 items, including rare vintage posters, lobby cards and photographs originating from 30 countries, that chronicles the historic and often turbulent story of African-American cinema, from the beginning of the silent era right on through to the present day. , a renowned photographer and author, made it his mission to weave the narrative of the African-American film industry black actors, writers and directors and over the next four decades he amassed a collection that is a true one of a kind, representing the single largest archive of black-related movie posters and photos anywhere in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.