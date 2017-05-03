'Hindi Medium' release pushed back, to clash with 'Half Girlfriend'
Mumbai: The makers of Irrfan Khan-starrer "Hindi Medium" have pushed the release date of the film by one week as the makers feel it needs to be promoted better. It will now hit the screens on May 19, clashing with "Half Girlfriend".
