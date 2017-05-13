Hindi cinema needs to raise its standards: Irrfan Khan
Mumbai:Actor Irrfan Khan, who has proved his mettle not just in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well, feels that Hindi cinema needs to raise is standards to survive among good Hollywood films and regional films. "Cinema is changing and its audience is getting mature.
