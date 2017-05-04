Has Sunny Deol's next film been shelved because of his son Karan?

Bahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad reveals Deol's next has been shelved since actor is now focussing on beta Karan's Bollywood debut After talks with Akshay Kumar reportedly didn't materialise, writer-director KV Vijayendra Prasad signed Sunny Deol for his patriotic drama earlier this year. However, Prasad, who has penned blockbusters Bahubali 1 and 2 as well as Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, informs us that the project has been shelved.

