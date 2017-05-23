From 'Humma Humma' to 'Tamma Tamma': The trend of using remixes in new Bollywood films

It seems as if the Censor Board has taken Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make In India' campaign a tad too seriously, as the Board looks to have passed a new rule that for a movie to be cleared, it has to have at least one remixed version of an old iconic song. Time travel may not be a reality just yet, but with several Hindi film tracks being revisited in a big way and being reinvented, there is a prevalent sense of deja vu.

