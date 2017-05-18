From Film Studios to Studio Apts, Former Movie Theaters Getting New Lives

As Netflix, Amazon and unlimited streaming services tempt film buffs to stay home instead of venturing out to the theaters, the city's movie theaters are struggling to stay afloat, as yet another theater bites the dust. The Lower East Side's Landmark Sunshine Cinema was sold Wednesday, after being on the market for two years, to a pair of developers who plan to turn the space into offices and retail, East End Capital's Adam Pagoda told DNAinfo New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.