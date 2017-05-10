'Dobaara...' director elated after praise from 'Oculus' maker6 min ago

'Dobaara...' director elated after pr...

'Dobaara...' director elated after praise from 'Oculus' maker

3 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mumbai, May 10 Director Prawaal Raman says getting praised by "Oculus" helmer Mike Fangan for "Dobaara - See Your Evil", the official remake of the Hollywood film, is a sign that they are heading in the right direction. Flanagan took to Twitter to applaud the trailer of the Bollywood film, which features actors and siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.

