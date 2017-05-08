Did You Know Baahubali 2's Sivagami seduced Shah Rukh Khan in this 1996 film?
After the juggernaut that is Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, it created various records and in a span of two years, after the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion , the two-part film has snowballed into the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. It has become the first film in the history of Indian cinema to earn over Rs 1000 crore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BollywoodLife.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC