Did Irrfan Khan just CONFIRM teaming up with Deepika Padukone for a film once again?

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan's light and breezy chemistry in Piku had enthralled the audience earlier and Deepika's obedient daughter's character alongside Amitabh Bachchan made her win not only applauds but also awards. But it's not only us who are swooning over her acting skills, even Irrfan is a big fan of her work and is all praises for her.

