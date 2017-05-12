Despite Testy Ties, Bollywood Movie is Thriving in China
An Indian film that addresses social themes and stars actor Aamir Kahn has captivated audiences in China. The film is thriving, despite the fact that India was the only major country to boycott Beijing's Belt and Road Forum earlier this month.
