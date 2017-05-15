Dangal China box office collection: Aamir Khan film all set for Rs 500 cr biz
If Baahubali 2 is changing the way we look at Bollywood box office collection in India, Aamir Khan -starrer Dangal is finding a new market for Indian films. In China where the wrestling drama released two weeks back on May 5, the film is unstoppable and will soon earn Rs 500 crore.
