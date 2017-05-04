Dangal box office collection: Aamir K...

Dangal box office collection: Aamir Khan's wrestling drama collects Rs 26.82 crore on day 2

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's Dangal is on its way to becoming Bollywoods highest-earning film in China, with the movie already grossing over $ 3 million by the first half of the second day of its release on Saturday. As per trade expert Ramesh Bala, the movie raked in US$ 4.17 M [a 1 26.82 Cr] by the end of the day, bringing the two day total to Rs 40.20 crore.

