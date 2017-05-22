'Dangal' becomes China's biggest non-...

'Dangal' becomes China's biggest non-Hollywood foreign film

In this Monday, May 22, 2017 photo, a group of Chinese women take a selfie with a poster of Indian Bollywood blockbuster film "Dangal" on display at a cinema in Beijing. The Aamir Khan film "Dangal" about an Indian man training his daughters to become wrestlers has become China's biggest grossing non-Hollywood foreign movie.

