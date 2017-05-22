'Dangal' becomes China's biggest non-Hollywood foreign film

The Aamir Khan film "Dangal," about an Indian man training his daughters to become wrestlers, has become China's biggest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign movie. The Indian film, whose name translates as "Let's Wrestle, Dad," was released in China on May 5. By Tuesday, it had pulled in 806 million yuan in mainland China, according to data from EntGroup, a leading entertainment consultancy.

