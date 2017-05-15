Cineworld announces open date for South Ruislip cinema
Cineworld, one of the UK's leading cinema chains, today announced its latest cinema in South Ruislip will open on Friday 7th July. The new cinema will feature eleven state-of-the-art screens showing the latest Hollywood and Bollywood releases, as well as a Baskin Robbins ice cream counter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC