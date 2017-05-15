Cineworld announces open date for Sou...

Cineworld announces open date for South Ruislip cinema

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

Cineworld, one of the UK's leading cinema chains, today announced its latest cinema in South Ruislip will open on Friday 7th July. The new cinema will feature eleven state-of-the-art screens showing the latest Hollywood and Bollywood releases, as well as a Baskin Robbins ice cream counter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC