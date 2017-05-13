Charles Cohen, art-house billionaire,...

Charles Cohen, art-house billionaire, sees value in cinema

7 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

New York real estate billionaire Charles Cohen has turned a passion for film into a thriving distribution company that is taking two films to the Cannes Film Festival. Cohen is the is president and chief executive of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, which owns and manages more than 12 million square feet of office space and design in New York.

