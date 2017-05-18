Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's first loo...

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's first look out! See photos and videos

Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's first look ahead of her media interaction today is out! The diva has opted to go 'desi' by donning a saree by Norblack Norwhite, make-up and hair by Namrata Soni and styled by sister Rhea. Sonam Kapoor arrived at Cannes earlier in the day ahead of her red carpet appearance on May 21-22 at the 70th edition of Cannes film festival and the fashionista looks stylish as always.

Chicago, IL

