Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's first look out! See photos and videos
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's first look ahead of her media interaction today is out! The diva has opted to go 'desi' by donning a saree by Norblack Norwhite, make-up and hair by Namrata Soni and styled by sister Rhea. Sonam Kapoor arrived at Cannes earlier in the day ahead of her red carpet appearance on May 21-22 at the 70th edition of Cannes film festival and the fashionista looks stylish as always.
