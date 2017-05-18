Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone STUNS in a yellow attire on Day 2
Deepika Padukone has been impressing everyone with her stunning outfits for the Cannes festival, which is taking place from May 17 to May 27 this year. Having already dazzled spectators at the prestigious film festival with three of her outfits on the first day, she was back to wow them again this morning in an elegant yellow dress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC