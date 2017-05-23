Brad Pitt makes a surprise appearance...

Brad Pitt makes a surprise appearance, chats with SRK on cinema and...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mumbai, May 24 Brad Pitt's surprise trip to India to promote his latest Netflix satire, "War Machine", was a well-kept secret till the last minute but the Hollywood star was at his charming best as he joined superstar Shah Rukh Khan for an interesting discussion on their careers and the future of cinema. Pitt, who had last visited Mumbai during the shooting of "A Mighty Heart", starring his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, joked that he did not know how to dance or sing, an important element of Bollywood cinema.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC