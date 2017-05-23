Brad Pitt makes a surprise appearance, chats with SRK on cinema and...

Mumbai, May 24 Brad Pitt's surprise trip to India to promote his latest Netflix satire, "War Machine", was a well-kept secret till the last minute but the Hollywood star was at his charming best as he joined superstar Shah Rukh Khan for an interesting discussion on their careers and the future of cinema. Pitt, who had last visited Mumbai during the shooting of "A Mighty Heart", starring his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, joked that he did not know how to dance or sing, an important element of Bollywood cinema.

