Bollywood wrestling movie is crushing 'Guardians' in China
Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2" may have opened at the top spot in the U.S. and earned hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide, but it's being left behind in China by an unexpected competitor -- Bollywood. "Dangal" is based on a true story about a former wrestler who trains his daughters to follow in his footsteps.
