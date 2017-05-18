Bahubali 2: Sathyaraj did not even te...

Bahubali 2: Sathyaraj did not even tell his daughter 'Why Katappa killed Baahubali'10 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

One question that kept the entire nation waiting 'Why did Katappa kill Baahubali' has finally been answered with the release of Baahubali 2. And with the climax being a grand secret the crew and actors took full care that it does not get leaked through means before its release in theaters. And the main actors in the movie were so careful about it that they did not even tell their family members the answer for the question that rocked the country's movie buffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC