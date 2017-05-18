Bahubali 2: Sathyaraj did not even tell his daughter 'Why Katappa killed Baahubali'10 min ago

One question that kept the entire nation waiting 'Why did Katappa kill Baahubali' has finally been answered with the release of Baahubali 2. And with the climax being a grand secret the crew and actors took full care that it does not get leaked through means before its release in theaters. And the main actors in the movie were so careful about it that they did not even tell their family members the answer for the question that rocked the country's movie buffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.