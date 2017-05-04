'Baahubali 2' Nears All-Time Worldwide Box Office Record For An Indian Film

S.S. Rajamouli 's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made history at the Indian, North American and international box office last weekend, and the epic fantasy sequel is showing no signs of slowing. With an estimated 785 crores through Wednesday, it is on track to top Bollywood icon Aamir Khan's PK as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

