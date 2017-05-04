Baahubali 2 box office collection day 9: SS Rajamouli film racing towards Rs 1000 cr mark
SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali 2 collected Rs 915 crore at worldwide box office in eight days. The Prabhas film collected Rs 735 crore in the domestic market and Rs 180 crore in the overseas market.
