Austin Arthouse Cinema

Five classic movies that epitomize Texas film culture and history are cued up to help launch Austin Film Society's new AFS Cinema, which opens Friday, March 26. Austin Film Society , founded in 1985, curates and screens hundreds of repertory, international, and art house films annually; offers financial support to Texas filmmakers; and operates Austin Studios , a 20-acre production facility, and Austin Public , a space for Austin's diverse media makers to train and collaborate. AFS also encourages film and media literacy through training programs, and hosts the annual Texas Film Awards.

