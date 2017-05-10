Akshay, Suniel, Ajay are Bollywood's 'khatron ke khiladi': Rohit Shetty
Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, son of veteran stuntman and action choreographer M.B. Shetty, says according to him actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn are the "khatron ke khiladi" of Bollywood. Rohit said: "From my point of view, I feel Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Suneil Shetty are the 'khatron ke khiladi' of Bollywood.
