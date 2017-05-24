Aishwarya to present "Devdas" at Cannes, again
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be presenting her 2002 hit film "Devdas" yet again at the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival, reports news agency IANS. She will be presenting the film on May 20 as part of L'Oreal Paris Open Air Cinema.
