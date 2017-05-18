'A Death In The Gunj': Konkona Sen reveals why she donned director's hat

New Delhi , May 20 : Time and again, Bollywood actress Konkona Sen Sharma has impressed audiences with her stellar acting skills in films such as 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Talvar' and 'Page 3' among many others. The 37-year-old has been now winning global acclaim and multiple awards at film festivals for her directorial debut 'A Death In The Gunj'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.