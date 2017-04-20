50 years of Feluda highlights Satyajit Ray's genius

An exhibition of over a hundred exhibits celebrating 50 years of Feluda, the iconic sleuth created by auteur Satyajit Ray, was inaugurated in Kolkata on Sunday. An exhibition of over a hundred exhibits celebrating 50 years of Feluda, the iconic sleuth created by auteur Satyajit Ray, was inaugurated in Kolkata on Sunday evening ahead of the legend's 96th birth anniversary on May 2.The Oscar winning film director's 25th death anniversary was observed on April 23. The assemblage essentially captures everything related to Ray's much-feted oeuvre, including photos from his famed "Kheror Khata" where he jotted down minute details associated with his films.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.