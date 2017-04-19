Why the Tribeca Film Festival isn't just about film anymore

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is presenting her first virtual reality film, "The Protectors: Walk in the Ranger's Shoes" at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is presenting her first virtual reality film, "The Protectors: Walk in the Ranger's Shoes" at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

