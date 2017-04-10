Why Pang Ho-cheung is Hong Kong cinem...

Why Pang Ho-cheung is Hong Kong cinema's renaissance man

Read more: South China Morning Post

The 43-year-old writer, director, producer and actor is preparing to make his first English-language film and is juggling half a dozen or more projects he wants to direct - after which he thinks he may retire The maverick Hong Kong filmmaker was happy to push any button with his offbeat contemporary comedies on sex, violence and Cantonese profanity - from the snuff-film humour of You Shoot, I Shoot to the porn-inspired youth drama AV , the astonishingly grotesque murders in flat-owner horror Dream Home , and the sex-with-a-mule gag in Vulgaria . The one compromise he wouldn't make was to repeat himself - or so he claims.

Read more at South China Morning Post.

