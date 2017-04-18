Watch: This video of Disha Patani dancing to Justin Bieber's...
Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in the film MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, and she has not only charmed everyone with her gorgeous looks but also enthralled the audience with her dancing moves. Disha, who claims to be dancing to the tunes of Justin Bieber since her school days, was spotted dancing to his number, Sorry in an event held in the city recently.
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
