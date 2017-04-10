Watch: Shah Rukh Khan has San Francisco grooving to 'Lungi Dance'
For Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, it was time to pull out the tuxedo, shave off his scruffy beard and head on over to the 60th San Francisco Film Festival. The actor, who was being honoured with a special tribute at the festival, sat down for an in-depth conversation with American filmmaker Brett Ratner.
