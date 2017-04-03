Vijay's blockbuster remake film remade in Spanish
Ilayathalapathy Vijay teamed up with master class director Shankar for the first time for 'Nanban' which was the remake of Bollywood blockbuster '3 Idiots'. 'Nanban' released in 2012 was also a critically acclaimed blockbuster.
